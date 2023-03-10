Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.59 Billion

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion and $2.00 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for about $183.51 or 0.00920381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.35 or 0.00428988 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,767.93 or 0.28991596 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 183.39081416 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,945,882.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

