EMC Capital Management Sells 500 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

EMC Capital Management lessened its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 44.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $8.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $613.35. 170,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,588. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $714.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $639.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KBC Securities lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.46.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.