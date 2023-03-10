EMC Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

EMC Capital Management decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 822,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,908. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.83. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $76.75.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Vertical Research cut Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

