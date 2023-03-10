EMC Capital Management Purchases Shares of 2,500 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 58.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 82.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. 4,913,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,287,842. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lyft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

