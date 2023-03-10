Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Embraer in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

ERJ stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.70. 4,286,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,546. Embraer has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 183.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,977,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 32,609 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Embraer by 87.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Embraer by 155.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 46,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Embraer by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,035,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,705,000 after buying an additional 493,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth about $220,000. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

