Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) Short Interest Update

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 1,550.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 232,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOCW. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in Elliott Opportunity II by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. 61.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOCW remained flat at $10.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 326,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,838. Elliott Opportunity II has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

