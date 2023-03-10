Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Elite Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,176,583 shares trading hands.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $32.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.24.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products. It operates through the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and New Drug Applications (NDA) segments. The ANDA segment includes generic pharmaceuticals. The NDA segment is composed of branded pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

