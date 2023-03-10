eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
EHTH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.
eHealth Price Performance
EHTH stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. eHealth has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $235.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
