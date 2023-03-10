eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EHTH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

EHTH stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. eHealth has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $235.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in eHealth by 5,760.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of eHealth by 1,573.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

