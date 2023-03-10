Ecopetrol S.A. to Issue Thrice Yearly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) declared a Thrice Yearly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.828 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, May 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th.
Ecopetrol has a payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ecopetrol to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.
EC stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after buying an additional 1,627,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 98.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,075 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth approximately $14,665,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,158,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 2,154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 290,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 277,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
