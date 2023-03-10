Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up approximately 2.3% of Bradley Mark J.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,185,126,000 after buying an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,863,000 after buying an additional 146,785 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,746,000 after purchasing an additional 157,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,930,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,188,000 after purchasing an additional 102,484 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $158.39. 580,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,871. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

