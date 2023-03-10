Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 155.9% from the February 13th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EXG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,224. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.