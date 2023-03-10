Eastman Kodak (KODK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th.

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

KODK opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $279.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.41 and a beta of 3.75. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 36.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,153,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 579,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 90.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 760,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 361,234 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 304,910 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 264,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 198,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 1,373.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 209,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 195,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

KODK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

