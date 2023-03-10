Eastman Kodak (KODK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th.
Eastman Kodak Price Performance
KODK opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $279.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.41 and a beta of 3.75. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 36.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,153,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 579,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 90.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 760,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 361,234 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 304,910 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 264,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 198,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 1,373.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 209,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 195,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Eastman Kodak Company Profile
Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Kodak (KODK)
- Just the Catalyst NIO Investors Needed
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.