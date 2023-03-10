East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $60.59

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.59 and last traded at $61.05, with a volume of 207435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.