Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $494.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.08 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 243.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.
Earthstone Energy Stock Down 3.5 %
NYSE:ESTE opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on ESTE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy
Earthstone Energy Company Profile
Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.