Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $494.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.08 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 243.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Earthstone Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:ESTE opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESTE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 350.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

