Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $494.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.08 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 26.69%. Earthstone Energy’s revenue was up 243.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Earthstone Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESTE shares. Mizuho started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Institutional Trading of Earthstone Energy

About Earthstone Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $43,570,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 428.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 906,847 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,219,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,687,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,242,000 after acquiring an additional 521,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

