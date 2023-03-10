e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 260.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $676,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,005,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $76.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $1,130,112.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $19,306,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,515 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,130,112.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,420 shares of company stock worth $18,595,167 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

