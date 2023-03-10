E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) Announces Earnings Results

E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

E Automotive Stock Performance

EICCF remained flat at C$3.35 during trading on Friday. E Automotive has a 1 year low of C$3.27 and a 1 year high of C$7.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EICCF. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

Further Reading

