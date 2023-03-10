Dwight Moxie Sells 18,496 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) SVP Dwight Moxie sold 18,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $584,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,729.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of RVNC stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 786.70%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.
