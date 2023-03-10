Dwight Moxie Sells 18,496 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) SVP Dwight Moxie sold 18,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $584,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,729.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of RVNC stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 786.70%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVNC. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

