Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK opened at $94.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average is $99.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

