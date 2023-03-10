DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DUET Acquisition by 98.2% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 297,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 147,325 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DUET Acquisition by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DUET Acquisition alerts:

DUET Acquisition Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ DUET traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.30. 4,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,714. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. DUET Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

DUET Acquisition Company Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DUET Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DUET Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.