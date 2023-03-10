Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Duckhorn Portfolio updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-$0.65 EPS.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Up 0.9 %

NAPA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.81. 258,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,736. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Duckhorn Portfolio

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NAPA shares. Barclays raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.