Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $398-$404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.20 million.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 4.5 %

NAPA stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.17. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NAPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

