Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Duckhorn Portfolio updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-$0.65 EPS.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NAPA traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $15.81. 38,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,833. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NAPA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio

About Duckhorn Portfolio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,032,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,688,000. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

