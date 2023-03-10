Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) Stock Price Up 781.8%

Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP – Get Rating) shot up 781.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.60). 8,293,746 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63,429% from the average session volume of 13,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.67 ($0.07).

Drum Income Plus REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.10 million and a P/E ratio of -5.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.00.

Drum Income Plus REIT Company Profile

Drum Income Plus REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s portfolio comprises nine properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is characterized by smaller lot sizes. The Company invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.

