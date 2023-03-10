Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Update

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance
TAKOF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 42,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,251. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.
Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.