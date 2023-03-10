Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Update

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance

TAKOF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 42,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,251. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse.

