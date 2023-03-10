Doyle Wealth Management Sells 695 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

EFA stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $75.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

