Doyle Wealth Management Sells 248 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815,451 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,366,000 after buying an additional 615,095 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,350,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,069,000 after buying an additional 398,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,416,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,251,000 after acquiring an additional 354,742 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $150.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.