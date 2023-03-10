Doyle Wealth Management Sells 18,793 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,793 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $353,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,135,000 after acquiring an additional 47,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $486.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $496.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $571.30.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,258 shares of company stock valued at $21,495,922 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

