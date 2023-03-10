Doyle Wealth Management Invests $217,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 887.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in M&T Bank by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $129.68 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $129.68 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.34.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.18.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.