Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.
Downer EDI Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.49.
Downer EDI Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for Downer EDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downer EDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.