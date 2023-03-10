Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Downer EDI Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.49.

Downer EDI Company Profile

Downer EDI Limited operates as an integrated facilities management services provider in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Transport segment provides road network management; routine road maintenance; asset management systems; spray sealing; asphalt laying; and manufacture and supply of bitumen-based products and asphalt products.

