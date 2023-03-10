Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $174.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $167.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

Dover stock opened at $150.16 on Friday. Dover has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $162.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dover will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 49,017.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,890 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,175,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

