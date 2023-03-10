Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 49,017.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after buying an additional 1,348,890 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after buying an additional 565,772 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Dover by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,474,000 after buying an additional 327,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dover by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after buying an additional 263,414 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $150.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $162.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.52.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

