Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Insider Sells $11,781.90 in Stock

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) insider Genderen Mark Van sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $11,781.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $799.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.03. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $672,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 43,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

