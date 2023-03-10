DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Bank of America

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s previous close.

DOCU has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

DocuSign stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.59. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.85, a P/E/G ratio of 132.26 and a beta of 1.00.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. Analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

