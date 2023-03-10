Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target Raised to C$69.50 at CIBC

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$66.00 to C$69.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.58.

DCBO traded down C$2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$48.74. 40,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,533. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.63 and a beta of 1.52. Docebo has a 52-week low of C$31.66 and a 52-week high of C$66.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.07.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

