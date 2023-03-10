Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Declares Dividend of $0.25

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51.
About Dividend and Income Fund
