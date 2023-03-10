Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Declares Dividend of $0.25

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51.

About Dividend and Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

