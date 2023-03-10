Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Trims Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN decreased its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,291,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Plexus makes up 5.6% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.08% of Plexus worth $200,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,557,000 after purchasing an additional 163,722 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 544.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,390 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,063,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 567.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 61,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 49.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after buying an additional 47,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $96.51. 19,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.53. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $74.53 and a 52-week high of $115.36.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

