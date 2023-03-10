Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 267 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN decreased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $24,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock remained flat at $143.59 on Friday. 19,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,308. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.37 and a beta of 0.77.

SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $4,111,127.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,899,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $173,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,901.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $4,111,127.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,396,125. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

