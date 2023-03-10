Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Lowers Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN reduced its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 220,669 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 2.23% of Strategic Education worth $33,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Strategic Education by 15.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Strategic Education by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Strategic Education from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Shares of STRA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.80. 21,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,749. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.25 and a 1 year high of $98.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.87 and its 200-day moving average is $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.68 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.71%.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

