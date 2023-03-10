Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Increases Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. LGI Homes comprises 1.3% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 2.45% of LGI Homes worth $46,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,011,000 after acquiring an additional 174,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.63. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $126.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.16 and a 200 day moving average of $96.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 13,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $1,456,240.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,165.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LGI Homes news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $509,005.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,898.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 13,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $1,456,240.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,165.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,201 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,874. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.