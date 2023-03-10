Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN cut its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,896,844 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 107,791 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 21.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,178,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,473,376. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.60.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

