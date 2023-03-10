Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Boosts Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 1.86% of CEVA worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 6.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in CEVA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 24,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,862. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $42.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. CEVA had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on CEVA to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised CEVA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

