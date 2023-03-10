Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Acquires 1,966 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises 3.5% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 0.38% of Microchip Technology worth $126,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $83.01. 802,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,656,095. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average of $71.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.