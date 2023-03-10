Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Down 6.2%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.49. 21,295,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 41,204,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 6.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

