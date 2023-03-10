Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Down to $66.79

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.79, but opened at $64.47. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $61.13, with a volume of 818,678 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 3.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $4,414,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 39,304 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 168.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,279,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,471,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

