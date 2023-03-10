Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Shares Down 7.9%

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.98 and last traded at $44.98. Approximately 159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.85.

Dino Polska Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10.

Dino Polska Company Profile

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

