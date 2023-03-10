Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,574 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.82% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $17,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 366,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 112,422 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 108,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000.

DFAI opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

