Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Rating) rose 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Digital China Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.

Digital China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.