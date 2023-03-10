Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON DGI9 opened at GBX 81.10 ($0.98) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £701.65 million and a PE ratio of 805.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 94.63. Digital 9 Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 76.87 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 118 ($1.42).

About Digital 9 Infrastructure

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

