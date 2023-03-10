dForce USD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $166.15 million and $12.12 million worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.25 or 0.00353577 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00027934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017450 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000843 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009908 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00017744 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000880 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000283 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02428893 USD and is up 3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $9,582,148.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

